What will Aaron Jones TD celebration be? ‘Bank Vault’

Aaron Jones hasn’t scored his first touchdown yet at U.S. Bank Stadium, but he already knows what he’s going to call his celebration.

We got a brief glimpse of it when he ran in from three yards out in a 28-6 win over the New York Giants. Jones officially labeled it the "Bank Vault" after practice Wednesday at TCO Performance Center.

"The Bank is open on Sundays," Jones said.

What it means

Jones spent his first seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers and scored 63 total touchdowns, 45 on the ground, over that time. When he did it on his home turf, he jumped into the stands in what was affectionately called the "Lambeau Leap."

The new play on words has a fresh double meaning. Not only does "Bank Vault" lean into the U.S. Bank Stadium name, the vault usually house large amounts of money, and is also a synonym for jump. See what he did there?

Close call

Jones nearly got his first touchdown with the Vikings in last Sunday’s win over the 49ers. He caught a screen pass from Sam Darnold and appeared headed for the end zone when linebacker Fred Warner met him just short of the goal line and knocked the ball out. If Jones gets in the end zone, it gives the Vikings a 27-7 lead.

In two starts with the Vikings, Jones has 23 carries for 26 yards, one rushing touchdown and seven catches for 51 yards.