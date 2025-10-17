Carson Wentz will start as Vikings QB on Sunday vs. Eagles

article

The Brief Carson Wentz will start as quarterback for the Vikings on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in game you can watch on FOX 9. J.J. McCarthy has missed three games due to an ankle injury.



Wentz to start as QB

What we know:

Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday that Wentz would be the starter. Max Brosmer will be the backup quarterback, and J.J. McCarthy will serve as the emergency QB.

It had been unclear who O'Connell would start against the Eagles. Wentz had an injury in his non-throwing shoulder, while J.J. McCarthy has missed three games with an ankle injury.

McCarthy said earlier this week his ankle wasn't 100%.