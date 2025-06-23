Webster native Ty Fredrickson makes ARCA debut at Elko Speedway

The Brief Webster native Ty Fredrickson, 16, made his ARCA debut at Elko Speedway Saturday night. Fredrickson finished fourth in his race. He’s the youngest driver on record to win the prestigious Kulwicki Championship.



Webster native Ty Fredrickson, just 16 years old, made his ARCA debut Saturday night in the Shore Lunch 250 at Elko Speedway.

It was the biggest competition of his young career so far, and he finished fourth overall.

‘I’ve worked my whole life for this moment’



FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with Fredrickson before Saturday night’s race. He called it a dream come true.

"I’ve worked my whole life for this moment. I don’t know how many more chances I’m going to get at it, so this weekend I’m definitely going to make the most out of it."

Kulwicki Cup Championship



Last year, Fredrickson won the Kulwicki Cup Championship, a developmental program named in honor of former Nascar driver Alan Kulwicki, a self-taught driver who won the 1992 Winston Cup Series title.

Fredrickson said about 200 drivers sign up for the program.

"It definitely did a lot for me getting my name out there," Fredrickson said.

Following father’s footsteps



Ty Fredrickson is following in his father, Dan’s, footsteps as he looks to take the next step in his racing career. He drove the No. 25 Toyota Camry car for Venturini Sports in Saturday night’s Shore Lunch 250 at Elko Speedway.

Max Reaves, a 15-year-old, won the race.