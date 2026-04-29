Wayzata stars Christian Wiggins, Nolan Anderson ready for next step in college basketball

The Brief After two standout seasons at Wayzata High School, Christian Wiggins and Nolan Anderson are preparing for the evolving world of college athletics and NIL. Wiggins capped his senior year with Minnesota Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors and is headed to Iowa State. Anderson averaged 23 points per game, helping lead the Trojans back to the state tournament, and has signed with Minnesota.



At Wayzata High School, Christian Wiggins and Nolan Anderson built one of the most dynamic duos in Minnesota, leading the Trojans to back-to-back state tournament appearances and a championship along the way.

Now, the two are stepping into a completely different world — one filled with veteran transfers, NIL opportunities, and heightened expectations at the college level. But even as the game shifts more toward business, both players believe the foundation they built together has them ready for what’s next.

Christian Wiggins, Nolan Anderson embracing next chapter

Local perspective:

Confidence has never been an issue for either player.

"I mean I was a pretty confident kid," Anderson said with a smile.

That confidence, he says, was shaped early. Anderson comes from a family of athletes — including his mother, who played college basketball at Drake — and he credits her for helping build his game.

"She’s kind of been my role model," Anderson said. "In the gym rebounding for me, giving me tips and giving me a hard time sometimes, but also being my best encourager as well."

For Wiggins, the belief comes from the work behind the scenes.

"The work that I put in day in and day out," Wiggins said. "Being in here early mornings, late nights and getting up more shots than everyone else that I could."

That work translated into results.

Why you should care:

Together, Wiggins and Anderson helped etch their names into Wayzata history, highlighted by a state championship run during their junior season.

"I mean it was amazing, it was everything we dreamed of really," Wiggins said. "Just being able to share that with him and the rest of the guys on the team and coach Schnettler — it was amazing."

"It was awesome to be able to experience that with these guys," Anderson added. "It was a super special group that I’ll remember forever."

Now, the next level presents a new reality.

What's next:

College basketball has evolved rapidly, with the transfer portal and NIL creating a more competitive and business-driven environment.

"I mean it’s kind of nuts — the portal, NIL, all of it is kind of crazy," Anderson said. "But just being in the right mindset like, we’ve got fifth-, sixth-year older guys I’ve got to compete with. It makes it tougher, but it’s just another challenge to step into."

Even as they prepare for that challenge, their high school coach details what stands out most goes beyond basketball.

"They treat people really well," Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. "My kids look up to them, and I know a lot of kids in our community do. That’s who they are — they’re heroes."

As Wiggins and Anderson take the next step, their resumes already speak for themselves. But it’s the work, the bond, and the mindset they’ve built together that may matter most in what comes next.