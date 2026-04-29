Minneapolis lake mystery: 18 firearms found under water traced to 1927 gun dump

The Brief A diver from St. Louis Park has uncovered more than a dozen old pistols at the bottom of Bde Maka Ska. Research revealed the guns were dumped by the Minneapolis police chief in 1927 to prevent their reuse in crimes.



The bottom of Bde Maka Ska holds more than just lost keys and fishing poles — one diver’s discoveries are shining a light on a nearly 100-year-old mystery.

Diver explores Bde Maka Ska for underwater relics

What we know:

Jeff Withers, a diver from St. Louis Park, has spent years searching the city’s lakes for hidden treasures.

"There’s a lot of history at the bottom of the lakes," said Withers.

He dives three to five times a week during warm weather, using scuba gear and a metal detector to recover everything from submerged pipes to abandoned watercraft. Withers has found a wide variety of items, from old bottles and car keys to a horse jaw bone.

"You have no expectations and you’re always surprised by what you come across or what you see," said Withers.

Over the past two decades, Withers has made it his mission to recover underwater relics, often finding items that spark curiosity and questions among those who follow his adventures.

Lake mystery leads to surprising answer

Why you should care:

About a decade ago, Withers discovered a couple of rusted revolvers during a dive on the north end of Bde Maka Ska. Since then, he and a friend have found more than a dozen similar pistols in the same area.

"I always kind of suspected in the back of my mind that I would come across a gun here at some point in time. I just had no idea it would be 16 to 18 in the same spot," said Withers.

At first, Withers suspected the guns were tossed by gangsters during the 1920s or 1930s, possibly connected to organized crime figures like Kid Cann.

"Originally, I thought with the history of organized crime that Minneapolis had, I believe that I had found someone that was either giving up their evil ways or someone that was getting rid of some evidence," said Withers.

However, research led him to a 1927 newspaper article about then-Minneapolis Police Chief Frank Brunskill dumping a bushel of firearms into what was then called Lake Calhoun.

The article said the pistols and rifles had been used in serious crimes, and Brunskill wanted to ensure they did not end up back in criminal hands.

"I knew instantly that I had found the guns. Just the fact that the age of the guns. I knew they were from the 20s and 30s and the article went back to that date and the fact that they were all in one spot was solid in my mind," said Withers.

A sign of the times

What they're saying:

Withers finds it ironic that the guns came from police, not criminals, as part of a publicity stunt.

"Nowadays. I can’t really see Chief O’Hara going out there in a rowboat dumping a bushel of firearms for the newspaper in there," said Withers.

Withers has not found any of the long barrel guns mentioned in the article, though on a recent dive he did find a cap gun in about 10 feet of water.

"I find so much stuff at the bottom of the lake that I can never put a thumb on where it came from, how it got there. It’s just, you know, an old item. The fact that I’m able to tie this back to the source is really pretty cool for me," said Withers.

The discoveries keep Withers motivated to continue diving.

"It keeps me going. It keeps wanting to throw another tank on," said Withers.

Bde Maka Ska history

The backstory:

Bde Maka Ska is the largest and deepest lake in Minneapolis, with a long history and countless stories hidden beneath its surface. Items lost or discarded over the years have turned the lake into a time capsule, offering glimpses into the city’s past.