Emerald ash borer found in Todd County: Emergency quarantine limits firewood

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The Brief Emerald ash borer has been found in Todd County for the first time, bringing the total to 60 affected counties in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has enacted an emergency quarantine, limiting the movement of firewood and ash material. Residents can attend a virtual informational meeting on Thursday, May 14, and submit comments on the proposed formal quarantine through June 5.



An invasive beetle that kills ash trees has been confirmed in Todd County, and state officials are taking swift action to slow its spread.

Emergency quarantine set after new discovery

Why you should care:

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Todd County after finding infested trees along State Highway 28 near Burtrum.

This marks the first time the destructive insect has been identified in the county. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients, often leaving behind S-shaped galleries and attracting woodpeckers.

Because of this new detection, the MDA has enacted an emergency quarantine for all of Todd County. The quarantine restricts the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area to help prevent further spread.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. With Todd County now affected, there are 60 counties in the state with confirmed emerald ash borer.

The MDA issues quarantines in all areas where EAB is found to reduce the risk of spreading this tree-killing pest.

Upcoming virtual meeting and public comment period

What's next:

The MDA is hosting a virtual informational meeting for Todd County residents and tree care professionals on Thursday, May 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Experts will present information and answer questions about the quarantine and EAB.

The public can also submit comments on the proposal to make Todd County’s emergency quarantine part of the state’s formal quarantine. Comments are open through June 5, and the MDA recommends adopting the quarantine on June 10.