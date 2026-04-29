Minnesota Senate passes bipartisan AI ‘nudification’ ban, poised to become first-in-nation law

The Brief The Minnesota Senate has passed a bill that would ban AI technology that can turn images into pornography. The AI nudification bill passed the Minnesota House last week. Once signed by the governor, the bill would go into effect Aug. 1.



Minnesota is on the verge of being the first state in the country to ban AI technology that turns images into pornography.

AI nudification bill passes House, Senate

What we know:

The Minnesota Senate has passed a bipartisan bill to ban AI technology that can turn innocent social media posts into pornography. The House passed the bill last week.

Minnesota lawmakers are calling it an AI nudification ban, and it passed the Senate on Wednesday 65-0.

The bill allows people to sue anyone who uses their photos for AI nudification technology.

It also allows the Minnesota Attorney General to enforce penalties of up to half-a-million dollars against companies for each photo or video that came from their technology. The bill requires companies to turn off access to AI nudification technology for Minnesotans.

What's next:

Once the governor signs the bill into law, it will go into effect on Aug. 1. Minnesota will be the first state in the country to ban this technology.

What they're saying:

"Today, we led the nation protecting women, children and everyone in public life from the harm caused by AI nudification technology," said Senator Maye Quade. "Companies that make this technology available for free online and in app stores will no longer be allowed to enable predators who abuse and victimize adults and children with the click of a button.

"Most of all, I want to thank the victim-survivors who made this bill a reality. They have shared their story in committee, with reporters, and with law enforcement with dignity and courage. Their power, brilliance, and advocacy is why we passed this bill today. They have had a singular focus on passing this legislation so that what happened to them does not happen to any Minnesotan, ever again. I look forward to Governor Walz’s signing this bill into law."