Minnesota gas prices: Drivers shocked as some stations top $4 a gallon

The Brief Gas prices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin have topped $4 a gallon, with some stations charging even more. Analysts say global tensions and refinery issues are pushing prices higher, and prices could climb further in the coming days. Diesel prices are also rising, which could lead to higher costs for shipping and everyday goods.



Drivers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are feeling the pinch as gas prices surge past $4 a gallon, with some stations charging even more.

Drivers react to gas prices topping $4 a gallon

What we know:

The average gas price in Minnesota has reached $4 a gallon, while Wisconsin’s average is even higher at $4.29. Some stations in both states are charging more than $4 a gallon, with one Woodbury station listed at $4.09.

Many drivers say they were shocked to see the jump at the pump. "I was in shock because my total was like over 50, and it's not normally that amount, and I didn't even look at the price of the cash. So to see that it's over $4 is pretty crazy. I thought maybe it's because I'm in Woodbury, but I'll find out when I get home. So surprised, I guess I shouldn't be surprised," said Alicia Hutchison of Minneapolis.

The last time Minnesota’s average gas price climbed above $4 was in June 2022, around the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Drivers at the Woodbury station were calculating the cost as they filled up, with one woman paying $55 for about 13 and a half gallons.

Some drivers are choosing not to fill up their tanks completely. "Yeah, that's too much, man. We can't be doing that, but it is what it is. Right. I'm at 23 gallons right now. I still got like, 10 to go. You know what I'm saying? It's too much, man, it's too much. We can't be doing this. There it is," said Zach Martin of River Falls, Wisconsin.

Analysts expect prices to keep climbing

Big picture view:

GasBuddy says the price spike is part of a cycle driven by global tensions involving Iran and ongoing refinery issues. The national average is also trending higher, with GasBuddy predicting it could hit $4.50 by next week.

In Wisconsin, GasBuddy expects prices could push close to $4.79 in the coming days. Diesel prices are also rising, which could increase shipping costs and eventually raise prices on everyday goods.

GasBuddy analysts say this may not be the peak, and drivers should prepare for the possibility of even higher prices soon.

Diesel prices are a growing concern for both drivers and businesses. As diesel climbs, the cost of shipping goods may rise, leading to higher prices for consumers at the store.