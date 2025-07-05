Watch: Twins top Rays with walk-off bunt; Baldelli earns 500th win

article

A walk-off bunt put the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and earned skipper Rocco Baldelli his 500th career win.

Walk-off bunt

What we know:

The Twins trailed 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth until a single by Royce Lewis scored Carlos Correa. Then, Kody Clemens homered with two men on base, to tie the game at 5-5.

The game remained tied in the bottom of the ninth until Brooks Lee, who was brought into the game earlier as a pinch hitter, laid down a perfect bunt that scored Byron Buxton for the win.

After getting a Gatorade bath, Lee told sideline reporter Audra Martin, it's something he's worked on.

"I was surprised too, but any way we can get it done," said Lee. "I've been bunting all my life, that's west coast baseball."

500 wins for Rocco

Big picture view:

Saturday's win gave Twins manager Rocco Baldelli his 500th career win. Baldelli has coached the Twins since 2019, earning a 500-459 record over that span.

This year, Baldelli is trying to get the Twins back on track. After a slow start to the year, the Twins saw a 13-game win streak in May but have come up short in June with a 9-18 record, including some bad blowout losses.

The Twins are currently 12 games back from the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

What's next:

