Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says he’s scared to injure hamstring again

On an extremely hot Friday at TCO Performance Center, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson went to media podium after practice, set down an empty can of Gatorade and let out a refreshing, "Ahhh."

After getting a veteran rest day on Wednesday, followed by a day off Thursday, Jefferson was back on the practice field with the Vikings. He said he doesn’t like to call them rest days, doesn’t like to take days off but also understands what it takes to stay healthy for an entire season. He learned that after the most significant injury of his career in 2023.

‘I’m so scared for it to happen again’

Jefferson missed seven straight games last year after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He wanted a 2,000-yard season after earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022. Then he had to go on injured reserve. Despite missing nearly half the season, he still had 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.

The last thing he wants is a repeat injury, that’s why he’s managing his time at training camp.

"I’m so scared for it to happen again. I’ve been overly cautious about it, just trying to take care of my body in the right way. I’ve definitely been working on my hamstrings a little bit more and making sure I’m injury proof," Jefferson said. "I’ll get to the point where I’m not going to think of it again just because I’m going to push it to where it’s way strong enough for it not to happen again."

‘Trying to chase perfection’

In four seasons with the Vikings, Jefferson has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threatened Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record in 2022. He said all the right things on and off the field about his contract, and got paid before mandatory mini camp with a $144 million extension. He’s the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

He’s the face of the team, a leader in the locker room and chases perfection every day.

"I try to be as perfect as possible even though I’m not perfect. But I try to come out here with a mindset of trying to chase perfection and just trying to uplift my team in any way possible," Jefferson said.

Jalen Nailor ‘is balling’

One of the most intriguing battles of training camp is at No. 3 receiver, where Jalen Nailor currently leads a competition that includes Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson and others. Nailor caught three touchdowns in a session this week. Jefferson was impressed. Nailor, finally healthy, is making plays.

"He’s balling. I’m very proud of him and excited to see what he;s going to do for us. Every time you look, he’s catching a ball, making a play for us," Jefferson said. "That’s the things that we need, every once in a while have somebody different make a play for this team."