Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a historic day in a 33-30 comeback win over the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Wednesday was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Jefferson finished with 10 catches for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win, the seventh straight for the Vikings as they improved to 8-1 under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Jefferson made what will probably go down as the catch of the season and arguably the best of his career so far as the Vikings faced a 4th-and-18 late in the fourth quarter.

"Whenever Kirk throws the ball up, it’s mine. It’s for me to go get it. We mentally prepare for these type of moments, going up and getting those catches and just making a big play for our team," Jefferson said after Sunday’s win. "I live for these type of big games. The big games, the big moments where people are looking for you to make a play, that’s what I like the most."

He made a one-handed grab for 32 yards that kept the game alive. If he doesn’t come down with the ball, it’s a turnover on downs and the Bills can run out the clock. Jefferson had four catches of at least 20 yards, the most in the NFL for Week 10.

"He’s one of the ultimate competitors that I’ve been around. He truly believes that he’s capable of greatness every time he goes on the field. I happen to agree with him," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday.

Jefferson’s 193 yards are the most in a game this season, and his most since making nine catches for 184 yards and two scores Week 1 against the Packers. The performance got him Nickelodeon Player of the Week honors.

Sunday marked Jefferson’s 20th career 100-yard receiving game, setting a record for the most in a players’ first three seasons. He passed both Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss, who had 19 100-yard games in their first three seasons.

Jefferson spent his off day Tuesday giving back to the Twin Cities, handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

It’s been a season of weekly awards for the Vikings, off to an 8-1 start. Za’Darius Smith was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, and player of the month for October after collecting three sacks in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Greg Joseph was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making five field goals in a win over the New Orleans Saints in London. Ryan Wright got the same honor after a career-long 73-yard punt at Miami.

The Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.