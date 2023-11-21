Vikings WR Justin Jefferson doesn’t care about your fantasy football team

It will ultimately be Justin Jefferson’s call when he is back on a football field playing for the Minnesota Vikings, and he doesn’t want fans complaining about it on social media.

Jefferson has missed the last six games after going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5. The Vikings have gone 5-1 in his absence, but everyone is a tad anxious to get him back on the field as Minnesota has recovered from a 1-4 start to get back in the NFC Playoff picture. Apparently, fans are sending Jefferson messages on social media, telling him to get back on the field.

"My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DON’T CARE," Jefferson posted Tuesday morning.

Jefferson’s practice window opened on Nov. 8, and he was a limited participant for the Vikings all last week. The team must activate him by Nov. 21, or his season is over. The Vikings host the Chicago Bears Nov. 27 for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, and with a bye week after that, there’s a real chance they give him extra time to be 100 percent.

Kevin O’Connell said as much Monday, even saying he’ll be listed as questionable going into the prime time match-up.

"I think that will definitely go into the decision-making process. When that time comes, we’ll feel comfortable with Justin being out there. It’s one of those things that knowing you have the bye, and knowing you have five critical opportunities to come after that bye, we do have to be smart," O’Connell said. "This is a player that means a ton to our organization both for this home stretch, but Justin means a lot more than these five or six games, as critical as they are. His long-term career here is the priority."

So, fantasy football owners will have to remain patient as we get closer to the playoffs for those with teams still in contention.