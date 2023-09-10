Expand / Collapse search

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson delivers big hit after Kirk Cousins interception

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he showed in Sunday’s season-opener he can tackle too.

Near the end of the first half, Kirk Cousins was trying to hit K.J. Osborn for a touchdown that would’ve given the Vikings the lead at the break. The pass was intercepted, and a visibly frustrated Jefferson took out some aggression on the tackle, blasting Christian Izien with a blindside hit.

Jefferson is also doing his part on offense, with eight catches for 143 yards.