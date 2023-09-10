Vikings WR Justin Jefferson delivers big hit after Kirk Cousins interception

article

Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but he showed in Sunday’s season-opener he can tackle too.

Near the end of the first half, Kirk Cousins was trying to hit K.J. Osborn for a touchdown that would’ve given the Vikings the lead at the break. The pass was intercepted, and a visibly frustrated Jefferson took out some aggression on the tackle, blasting Christian Izien with a blindside hit.

Jefferson is also doing his part on offense, with eight catches for 143 yards.