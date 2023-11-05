Vikings without LT Christian Darrisaw Sunday at Falcons

article

The Minnesota Vikings are at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a game you can watch on FOX 9, and they’ll be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Darrisaw appeared on the injury report Friday with a groin, and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He was declared out when the Vikings released their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff against the Falcons.

It’s the second game Darrisaw has missed this season. That leaves David Quessenberry as the likely starter in Darrisaw’s place. Dalton Risner will also get another start after the Vikings traded left guard Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

The big story of the day is that it’ll be the first career start for rookie quarterback Jaren Hall. Kirk Cousins is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after tearing his right Achilles in last Sunday’s win at Green Bay. Nick Mullens is on injured reserve with a bad back, leaving Hall, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, as the starter.

Cousins was second in the NFL in passing yards and tied for the league lead with 18 touchdowns before the injury. On Tuesday, the Vikings sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Josh Dobbs, who will likely compete with Hall for the starting job once he gets up to speed on the playbook.

Also inactive Sunday are Brian Asamoah, Lewis Cine, Kene Nwangwu, Nick Muse, Jalen Nailor and Dean Lowry, who left last week’s win with a groin injury.

The Vikings have climbed out of an 0-3 hole and have won four of their last five games to get back to .500 on the season at 4-4. They’re looking for their fourth straight victory.