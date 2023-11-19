Vikings without Jaren Hall, Akayleb Evans for Sunday Night Football at Denver

article

The Minnesota Vikings are at the Denver Broncos for Sunday Night Football and are seeking their sixth straight win, and they’ll be without Jaren Hall and Akayleb Evans.

Hall is still working his way back from a concussion that knocked him out of the first quarter at the Atlanta Falcons, paving the way for Joshua Dobbs to lead a 31-28 comeback win just days after joining the team via trade. The Vikings earlier this week activated Nick Mullens from injured reserve, meaning he will be the No. 2 quarterback Sunday night if Dobbs has to leave the game.

Evans left last week’s game with a calf injury, and did not practice this week. The other Vikings’ inactives are safety Lewis Cine, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, linebacker Brian Asamoah, tight end Nick Muse and Hakeem Adeniji.

After signing with the Vikings on Monday, Anthony Barr was elevated from the practice squad and will play Sunday night. He’s filling a void with Jordan Hicks on IR after having a procedure for "compartment syndrome" after suffering a shin injury last week. Running back Alexander Mattison also returns Sunday night after clearing the concussion protocol, as does wide receiver K.J. Osborn.

The Vikings will not have Justin Jefferson for a sixth straight game as he ramps up for his return from IR due to a hamstring injury. His 21-day practice window was opened two weeks ago, and Jefferson is likely to be activated next week ahead of the Vikings hosting the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. Whether he plays in that game is still up in the air, as the Vikings have a bye week to follow.

The Vikings have won five straight and six of seven since an 0-3 start.