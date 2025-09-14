Vikings without Harrison Smith Sunday night against Falcons

The Brief The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 home opener on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are without Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jeff Okudah among starters. Smith is working his way back from a personal health issue, and Darrisaw is close to returning from a torn ACL.



Harrison Smith inactive

What we know:

The Vikings announced 90 minutes before kickoff veteran safety Harrison Smith will miss his second straight game. Smith is dealing with a personal health issue, but returned to practice in the days leading up to the opener against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings did not place Smith on injured reserve, so he’ll play when he feels he can help the defense, and his conditioning is up to speed.

Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman out

Why you should care:

The Vikings are also without outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who was in the concussion protocol this week. That’s the same for defensive back Jeff Okudah. They’re also without linebacker Blake Cashman, who suffered a right leg injury against the Bears and didn’t return. Cashman was placed on IR, which means he’s out at least four weeks.

Christian Darrisaw inactive

Dig deeper:

The biggest missing piece for the Vikings offensively is left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is inactive Sunday night. Darrisaw tore his ACL Week 8 against the L.A. Rams last season, and is close to returning. He was a full participant in at least one practice. Without Darrisaw, the Vikings turn to Justin Skule at left tackle.

The Vikings are looking to start 2-0, and build off Monday night’s 21-point fourth quarter comeback that led to J.J. McCarthy being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week. On Thursday, McCarthy and his fiancée celebrated the birth of their first child, a baby boy.