Vikings LB Blake Cashman, RB Ty Chandler head to injured reserve

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings placed LB Blake Cashman and RB Ty Chandler on injured reserve Thursday. Cashman and Chandler are out at least the next four games. Cashman is a key piece on defense, while Chandler had a late kick return that eliminated the two-minute timeout for the Bears in the fourth quarter.



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after rallying to beat the Chicago Bears 27-24 on Monday Night Football, but the win came at a cost.

Blake Cashman placed on injured reserve

What we know:

The Vikings on Thursday placed linebacker Blake Cashman on injured reserve, which means he’s out at least four weeks. Blake Cashman left the game in the third quarter with a right leg injury, and did not return. He was trying to chase down a scrambling Caleb Williams, pulled up lame and went to the sideline. The TV broadcast showed him telling trainers, "Pulled the hamstring."

Cashman is out at least the next four games against the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. The Vikings have a bye Week 6.

Without Cashman, Eric Wilson is likely to fill his spot. Wilson had five tackles in Monday’s win, and got a hand on a punt that flipped field position in the Vikings’ comeback.

Ty Chandler placed on IR

The backstory:

Chandler was able to finish Monday’s game despite a knee injury. Special Teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Thursday Chandler suffered the injury on the opening kickofff.

He’s now out at least the next four games.

He was prominent on special teams, returning three kickoffs for 84 yards. His most important return came with just more than two minutes to play, taking a return out of the end zone as Kevin O’Connell signaled him from the sideline to eliminate the Bears getting the two-minute warning as an extra timeout.

What's next:

The Vikings host the Falcons for their 2025 home opener, Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.