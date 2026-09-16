Vikings QB Kyler Murray limited in practice, Jordan Mason placed on short term IR

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Kyler Murray is a limited participant at Wednesday's practice as he works his way through the concussion protocol. Running back Jordan Mason will miss at least four games with a fractured thumb that has been prepared. The Vikings face the Bears at noon Sunday, a game you can watch on FOX 9. The Vikings have won six straight games at Soldier Field.



The Minnesota Vikings are at the Chicago Bears on Sunday in their second straight NFC North Division game to open the season.

The Vikings are already dealing with some injuries on offense.

Kyler Murray limited in practice Wednesday

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said quarterback Kyler Murray will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center. That means Murray has cleared three of the five phases of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

O’Connell wouldn’t rule Murray out for Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, but said he’s ultimately deferring to the medical staff. O’Connell said he would have to be cleared by Friday to have a chance to play.

"The good thing is the amount of reps he got from competing and being named the starter, he’s got a lot of reps logged away. We’re taking it period by period as far as the plan we have, we’re monitoring how he’s doing," O’Connell said. "He’s got to be medically cleared before we even have the conversation of playing in the game. The protocol is kind of the guiding light behind all this."

Murray was 3-of-5 for 18 yards, and his first pass with the Vikings was intercepted before he left during the first quarter after taking a huge hit from Javon Bullard. O’Connell said Monday the hit was "violent and physical," but not dirty.

What we don't know:

If Murray can’t play, Carson Wentz would get the start. He threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s comeback win over the Packers.

Vikings place Jordan Mason on short-term IR

The backstory:

O’Connell said running back Jordan Mason will be placed on short-term injured reserve with a small fracture in his thumb. That means he’ll miss at least the next four games. Mason had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

The Vikings will have Aaron Jones as their lead running back, Demond Claiborne should be available, and they’ve signed DeeJay Dallas to the active roster. Dallas had a key block that sprung Myles Price on a 68-yard kick return to ignite the Vikings’ comeback.

Defending the Bears’ run game

Why you should care:

The Bears displayed a dynamic offense in their opening 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. The piled up 552 total yards, including 291 yards and six touchdowns from the run game. De’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

Caleb Williams passed for 269 yards and two scores, and ran for another 65 yards.

"At their core, they want to run the football. When they can run it, it opens up everything they want to do there. We have to start with a good plan there," O’Connell said.

The Vikings have won six straight games at Soldier Field.

What's next:

The Vikings and Bears kick off at noon Sunday at Soldier Field, a game you can watch on FOX 9.