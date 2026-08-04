Vikings training camp: Tai Felton’s 1-handed catch biggest early highlight

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings' defense largely won the first day of training camp in pads, but Tai Felton had the offensive highlight so far with a 1-handed touchdown catch. Kevin O'Connell said he liked the physicality of the first day in pads, and the team came out healthy. Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is focused on the season ahead as he works toward getting a contract extension.



The Minnesota Vikings have had five training camp practices at TCO Performance Center, including the first full day in pads on Monday.

Tai Felton makes highlight-reel 1-handed grab

The backstory:

Monday’s practice was largely won by the defense, which isn’t surprising for the first day in pads. But Tai Felton might have the biggest highlight of training camp so far. He made a leaping one-handed touchdown catch in the back of the end zone during a 7-on-7 drill.

He’s battling for a wide receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings.

"Obviously everybody sees the big one-handed catch yesterday, but I thought the route to get the separation that he did. He’s off to a really good start, now it’s putting it together and continuing to show up," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell before Tuesday’s practice.

Rosemount flag football team visits camp

Why you should care:

The Rosemount girls flag football team is at TCO Performance Center on Tuesday. The recent state champions got to hang out with the Vikings, will attend practice and are part of a youth camp at TCO Stadium.

O’Connell’s daughter is also one of the attendees, and he got to spend time with the Rosemount team before practice.

"As somebody with two daughters, my daughter is taking part in the flag football camp. I told them this is big-time stuff to set the path for young girls to think ‘I can grow up, be a quarterback, receiver, I can be a corner’ and have a place to go play and compete and win state championships," O’Connell said. "I think it’s absolutely awesome."

Jordan Addison talks contract

What they're saying:

Jordan Addison is entering his fourth season with the Vikings, and has already had has fifth-year option picked up by the team. He’s under contract for the next two seasons, and is guaranteed $18 million in 2027.

Addison was a first round pick in 2023 and has 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns over his first three seasons. He’s also had three separate off-the-field incidents, but none this past offseason. Addison was asked about his contract situation and the chances of an extension on Tuesday.

"Right now I’m being where my feet are. I’m just putting the work in right now, going through camp and making sure I’m becoming a better receiver. I feel like everything is going to take care of itself, work itself out," Addison said.

O’Connell said he’s seen Addison mature since coming to the Vikings.

"He loves football, he’s a great teammate. I think he’s learned, matured and knows exactly what’s out in front of him," O’Connell said.