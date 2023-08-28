Vikings trade Vederian Lowe, make 15 cuts ahead of Tuesday deadline

article

The preseason is over, and the Minnesota Vikings have to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

But the Vikings have already made a slew of moves ahead of that deadline. They announced on Monday they’ve traded offensive lineman Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2024. Lowe was in his second season with the Vikings after being selected in the sixth-round last season out of Illinois.

He appeared in four games on special teams, and got 33 snaps on the offensive line in last year’s regular season finale against the Chicago Bears. Most starters sat out that game, with the NFC North title won and their playoff seeding decided.

The move makes Oli Udoh the back-up tackle behind Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill.

VIKINGS MAKE 15 ROSTER CUTS

The Vikings also announced Monday they’ve waived 15 players:

QB Jordan Ta’amu

CB Kalon Barnes

CB C.J. Coldon Jr.

RB Abram Smith

CB Jameson Houston

TE Colin Thompson

LB Wilson Huber

OL Josh Sokol

OL Christian DiLauro

DL Calvin Avery

OL Jarrid Williams

WR Garrett Maag

Tay Gowan

CONTRACT TERMINATED

S Jake Gervase

LB Tanner Vallejo

The Vikings have to cut 21 more players and from a practice squad by 3 p.m. Tuesday. They open the 2023 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. bank Stadium.