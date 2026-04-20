Rogers High School wrestling volunteer charged in online child solicitation case

The Brief Joseph Alan Plante is facing 13 felony charges in Carver County for allegedly sending explicit messages to someone he believed was a child. Authorities say Plante arranged to meet the undercover officer who posed as a 14-year-old girl, and was arrested in Chanhassen on April 16. Plante admitted to knowing the person was underage and said he went to the location for a sexual purpose.



A 61-year-old Dayton man who was a volunteer with Rogers High School wrestling team is accused of sending sexual messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, and then arranging to meet her in Carver County.

Joseph Plante arrested, charged

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, a detective with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office created an undercover profile using photos of a young-looking girl on social media and chat apps in November 2025.

Authorities say Joseph Alan Plante, 61, contacted the profile on the Whisper Secrets app and was told the girl was 15, but then was later told the girl was actually 14. Investigators say Plante sent a series of sexually explicit messages between November 2025 and March 2026, asking about sexual experiences, describing sexual acts and encouraging the person to engage in sexual behavior.

Dig deeper:

Plante faces 13 felony counts, including engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child and soliciting a child for sexual conduct, with alleged offenses occurring on multiple dates between November 2025 and March 2026. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. The charges stem from alleged communications and solicitations on 13 separate dates.

Chanhassen meeting

Why you should care:

Detectives say the conversations continued for months, with Plante repeatedly referencing the girl’s age and sending increasingly graphic messages. On April 16, 2026, Plante arranged to meet the person in Chanhassen, where he was arrested by deputies after confirming his identity through a text message.

Authorities say Plante admitted he believed he was talking to a 15-year-old, and that he went to the meeting spot for a sexual purpose. Detectives found a photo in Plante’s car showing him with a young female, whom he identified as the wrestling manager for Rogers High School. Plante told officers he works the time clock for the Rogers wrestling team at home meets and for state tournaments with the Minnesota State High School League.