Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Swift County, Meeker County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Stevens County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Redwood County, Pope County, Martin County, McLeod County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Grant County, Wilkin County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Stearns County, Wright County, Sherburne County, Morrison County, Waseca County, Rice County, Scott County, Mille Lacs County, Steele County, Freeborn County, Douglas County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Benton County

Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 24–26)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 21, 2026 2:42pm CDT
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

Art in Bloom at MIA. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From colorful floral displays to car shows and cultural celebrations, there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Minnesota. 

Do you have an event that should be featured? Email fox9news@fox.com with details about the event.

Art in Bloom 

  • April 23–26
  • Minneapolis Institute of Art
  • Free event

Over 100 florists create stunning floral interpretations of artworks from the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s collection in this annual celebration of art and flowers, complete with guided tours and family activities.

Cars and Caves Car Show 

  • April 25, 9 a.m.–noon
  • Chanhassen AutoPlex
  • Free event

The inaugural 2026 Cars and Caves show kicks off on Saturday at the Chanhassen AutoPlex. This free event features everything from classic cars to exotic vehicles and motorcycles.

Free Admission Day: Minnesota History Center

  • April 25, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Multiple locations statewide
  • Free event

The Minnesota Historical Society is offering free admission at several sites, including the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul and Mill City Museum in Minneapolis. It’s part of a quarterly event that gives visitors a chance to explore Minnesota history at no cost.

Lunar New Year Celebration 

  • April 25, noon–3 p.m.
  • Midtown Global Market
  • Free event

Ring in the Year of the Horse with dances, traditional music, storytelling, and a vibrant lineup of cultural performances at the Midtown Global Market. 

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities 

If you love handmade goods and all things nerdy, GeekCraft Expo is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The ticketed event features dozens of vendors selling unique items ranging from comics-inspired art to pop-culture crafts.

Things To DoMinnesota