Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 24–26)

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From colorful floral displays to car shows and cultural celebrations, there are plenty of things to do this weekend in Minnesota.

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Art in Bloom

April 23–26

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Free event

Over 100 florists create stunning floral interpretations of artworks from the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s collection in this annual celebration of art and flowers, complete with guided tours and family activities.

Cars and Caves Car Show

April 25, 9 a.m.–noon

Chanhassen AutoPlex

Free event

The inaugural 2026 Cars and Caves show kicks off on Saturday at the Chanhassen AutoPlex. This free event features everything from classic cars to exotic vehicles and motorcycles.

Free Admission Day: Minnesota History Center

April 25, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Multiple locations statewide

Free event

The Minnesota Historical Society is offering free admission at several sites, including the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul and Mill City Museum in Minneapolis. It’s part of a quarterly event that gives visitors a chance to explore Minnesota history at no cost.

Lunar New Year Celebration

April 25, noon–3 p.m.

Midtown Global Market

Free event

Ring in the Year of the Horse with dances, traditional music, storytelling, and a vibrant lineup of cultural performances at the Midtown Global Market.

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities

April 25–26

Minneapolis Convention Center

Ticketed event

If you love handmade goods and all things nerdy, GeekCraft Expo is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The ticketed event features dozens of vendors selling unique items ranging from comics-inspired art to pop-culture crafts.