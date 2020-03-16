Vikings to franchise tag Anthony Harris, extend C.J. Ham, Britton Colquitt; tender Eric Wilson

article

One of the biggest question marks for the Minnesota Vikings entering NFL free agency may have been answered as the legal tampering period was set to begin Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings placed their franchise tag on veteran safety Anthony Harris. He would have been one of the top targets for NFL teams entering free agency after tying for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season.

Harris made 14 starts at safety, with 60 tackles last season. He's entering his sixth NFL season. It’s the first time the Vikings have used the franchise tag since Chad Greenway in 2011. It doesn’t mean the Vikings will keep Harris, they could opt to trade him.

For now, Harris stays with the Vikings and remains in the defensive backfield with Harrison Smith.

Vikings, C.J. Ham agree to contract extension

The Vikings also have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with fullback C.J. Ham, according to his agent, Blake Baratz.

Ham played in 16 games last season, with seven starts, and made a career-high 17 catches for 149 yards and one touchdowns. He was also the fullback for the No. 6 rushing offense in the NFL last season as the Vikings averaged 133 yards per game, led by Dalvin Cook going over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Report: Vikings agree to 3-year extension with punter Britton Colquitt

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings have locked up Britton Colquitt as their punter for the next three seasons. The Vikings and Colquitt agreed to an extension Monday on a $9 million deal that will pay him $5 million guaranteed.

Colquitt joined the Vikings during Training Camp last year after the team signed specialist Kaare Vedvik, who was cut during camp. In addition to punting duties, Colquitt held for kicker Dan Bailey, who was 27-of-29 on field goals and 40-of-44 on extra points last seaon. Bailey earned a $1 million bonus for his kicking percentage at the end of the season.

Colquitt expressed his desire on mutliple occasions after the team's playoff loss to the 49ers that he wanted to return to Minnesota.

Vikings give LB Eric Wilson second round tender

It appears Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson, though a restricted free agent, will remain in Minnesota for the 2020 season. The Vikings gave Wilson a second round tender on Monday, valued at a little more than $3 million.

Wilson, an undrafted free agent in 2017, played in 16 games and had six starts for the Vikings last season while Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks battled separate injuries. Wilson finished the season with 62 tackles, 36 solo tackles and six tackles for loss. That includes three quarterback sacks.

Wilson also blocked a punt in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the only blocked punt of the season for the Vikings. As a restricted free agent, Wilson can still negotiate contracts with other teams, but the Vikings have the opportunity to match any offers Wilson gets. Wilson is entering his fourth NFL season.