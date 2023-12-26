Vikings: T.J. Hockenson out for season with torn ACL, MCL in loss to Lions

article

The Minnesota Vikings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NFC Playoff picture with two regular season games left, and they’ve lost one of the best tight ends in the NFL for the rest of the season.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Tuesday afternoon that T.J. Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. He’ll have surgery, is headed to injured reserve and his 2023 season is over. That also puts into question when he’ll be ready for the 2024 season. With a knee injury this late in the regular season, he won’t be ready for any of the Vikings’ offseason workout program.

Hockenson’s injury happened on a catch in the third quarter. He left the game after taking a hit to his left knee, and immediately went to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the game. He had four catches for 58 yards before exiting, and had 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Hockenson and the Vikings agreed to a four-year, $66 million contract in late August, during training camp, that made him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. It’s a brutal blow for a team that’s dealt with injuries all season.

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum’s season is over after suffering a torn quad against the Lions. It happened during the fourth quarter, and It was bad enough that the injury cart came out to take Wonnum off the field. The entire Vikings’ sideline came out to wish him well, as did a few Lions’ players, before he was taken straight to the locker room.

He had started all 15 games this season and had 62 tackles to go along with eight sacks.

Jordan Addison suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss, getting hit by a teammate during the Lions’ return of a Nick Mullens’ interception. Addison left the game after one catch for two yards on four targets and was quickly ruled out. In a standout rookie season, Addison has 63 catches for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. O’Connell said Tuesday he’s considered day-to-day.

O’Connell did not commit to a starting quarterback Tuesday afternoon, saying they’re still evaluating Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall and Joshua Dobbs. The Vikings have lost four of their last five to fall to 7-8, and now need to win their last two games and get help from the Seattle Seahawks and L.A. Rams to make the playoffs.