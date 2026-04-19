Vikings start offseason workouts Monday & NFL Draft week: What to expect

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings start their offseason workout program on Monday, which means staff and players will be back at TCO Performance Center. The Vikings' QB situation continues to be a talker after the signing of Kyler Murray, and we wait to see what Harrison Smith decides to do about his future. It's NFL Draft week, and the Vikings have the No. 18 overall pick.



The Minnesota Vikings start their offseason workout program on Monday, which means coaches, staff and players will be back at TCO Performance Center.

It’s also NFL Draft week for the Vikings, who have the No. 18 overall pick among four top-100 selections. So what does this week look like for the Vikings? Here are a few storylines that are likely talkers as the offseason develops.

Quarterback situation

What we know:

The Vikings’ quarterback situation has arguably been the biggest talker of the offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired as general manager not long after Sam Darnold won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, as Minnesota didn’t make a strong enough push to bring him back.

J.J. McCarthy couldn’t stay healthy, but was 6-4 as a starter when he was. The Vikings signed Kyler Murray to a one-year deal at the start of free agency, and he’s not coming to Minnesota to stand on the sidelines behind McCarthy. He’ll be the starter, and if he has a good season that leads the Vikings to the playoffs, it might mean they keep him and trade McCarthy.

What we don't know:

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has not named a starter for the 2026 season, and we likely won't have clarity on that until the first preseason game.

Will Harrison Smith retire or return?

Why you should care:

It sure felt like the Vikings’ regular season finale was a send-off for veteran safety Harrison Smith. He left the field to a standing ovation in the fourth quarter, and joked with media after the game he felt like he was at his own funeral.

Smith has spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Vikings, and has 39 interceptions for his career. He hasn’t said a word since the end of the season about his future, leading some to believe he might return.

Who emerges as the No. 3 receiver?

Dig deeper:

The Vikings’ have star Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to lead their receiving corps, and they’re picking up Addison’s fifth-year option. But Jalen Nailor left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. So who takes that spot? Tai Felton is probably the leading candidate, barring taking a receiver in the NFL Draft.

Who do the Vikings draft at No. 18?

The backstory:

The Vikings have the No. 18 overall pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, and there’s a consensus pick that keeps emerging if he’s still available. Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman has been linked to the Vikings for months. He earned Second-Team All-American honors with the Ducks last season, recording 95 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and five pass break-ups in 15 starts. He’d be a logical replacement for Smith, if he’s available.

Here are the Vikings’ 9 current picks in the NFL Draft:

1st round – No. 18 overall

3rd round – No. 49 overall

3rd round – No. 82 overall

3rd round – No. 97 overall (compensatory)

5th round – No. 163 overall (from Eagles in the 2025 Sam Howell trade)

6th round – No. 196 overall (from Colts in the 2025 Mekhi Blackmon trade)

7th round – No. 234 overall

7th round – No. 235 overall (from Panthers in the 2025 Adam Thielen trade)

7th rond – No. 244 overall (from Texans in the 2024 Cam Akers trade)

What happens to the front office?

What's next:

The Wilf family said after Adofo-Mensah’s firing it would wait until after the NFL Draft to make decisions on the front office. Right now, Kevin O’Connell and Rob Brzezinski are running the draft. If they don’t elevate Brzezinski, the outside search begins for a new general manager.