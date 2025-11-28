Vikings to start Max Brosmer at QB Sunday at Seahawks

article

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday Max Brosmer will start at quarterback on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. J.J. McCarthy is still in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the flight home from Green Bay Sunday night. Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted college free agent after spending last season with the Gophers. He'll be the third different starter this season.



The quarterback carousel continues for the Minnesota Vikings with six regular season games to play.

Vikings to start Max Brosmer Sunday

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday at TCO Performance Center that Max Brosmer will get the start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Brosmer was getting the first-team reps at quarterback in practice throughout the week, with J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol. O'Connell said Friday McCarthy still had not cleared the concussion protocol, and will miss his sixth game of the season.

Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted college free agent after four seasons with New Hampshire, and last year at the University of Minnesota. In one season with the Gophers, Brosmer threw for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In three preseason games with the Vikings, Brosmer was 35-of-58 for 364 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He'll be the third different Vikings' starting quarterback this season. Carson Wentz started five games in McCarthy's absence, and his season is over after having left shoulder surgery.

J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol

Why you should care:

O’Connell said Monday the Vikings put McCarthy in the concussion protocol after he reported symptoms on the team’s flight home from Green Bay Sunday night. McCarthy was just 12-of-19 for 87 yards in a 23-6 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. He was sacked five times in the second half, and was intercepted twice.

While McCarthy isn’t completely to blame, it was his worst game of the season. It hasn’t been the year he had in mind for his first season as a full-time starter. After missing all of last season with a knee injury, McCarthy missed five games earlier this season after suffering a high ankle sprain Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In six starts, he’s 2-4 with 929 yards passing, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 20 times.

What's next:

The Vikings are at Seattle Sunday, which means a reunion with Sam Darnold. The Vikings opted to let Darnold hit free agency after he led them to 14 regular season wins last year. In 11 games with the Seahawks, Darnold is 8-3 and has thrown for 2,785 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.