J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol after Vikings’ loss at Packers

The Brief Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday QB J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the team's flight home from Green Bay Sunday night. McCarthy threw for just 87 yards, was sacked five times and intercepted twice. If McCarthy can't clear the protocol in time to practice, Max Brosmer would likely get the start on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.



The Minnesota Vikings are at the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, and they may not have J.J. McCarthy on the field.

J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday McCarthy is in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on the flight home Sunday night. O’Connell wouldn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game, but if he can’t play, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer would get the start.

O’Connell couldn’t pinpoint an exact play when it happened, but said McCarthy’s injury had to have been late in the game.

"We’re looking into it as it had to be late based on how the game went. I think it’s too early to tell that, just take it a day at a time and leave it to the medical professionals. I’m a huge proponent of the protocol and the procedures in place," O’Connell said. "I’m not ready to make any sort of designation for the game."

A rough season for McCarthy

Why you should care:

Monday’s news fuels social media speculation that it might be a "soft benching" for McCarthy. He was 12-of-19 for 87 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions at Lambeau Field. He was also sacked five times. It was his worst game of the season.

Some of that speculation started after McCarthy suffered an ankle sprain during their Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. McCarthy missed five games, and in six starts, he's 2-4 with 929 yards passing, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

O’Connell said the team still has belief in McCarthy.

"It’s definitely not ideal. It’s unfortunate, all you want to do is go back to work. I think guys are behind him, they support him," O’Connell said. "These stretches where we’ve fallen on some difficult circumstances, I look at as my job to fix."

Other injury updates

Dig deeper:

O’Connell didn’t have much of an update on Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson and Josh Metellus. Darrisaw suffered foot and ankle injuries Sunday, and didn’t return. Jackson suffered an ankle injury, and didn’t return. Metellus suffered a knee injury and returned, and later suffered a left shoulder injury.

What's next:

The Vikings (4-7) are at the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday, which means a reunion with Sam Darnold.