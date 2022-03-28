Vikings sign OL Jesse Davis, CB Nate Hairston in free agency

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced a pair of signings on Monday as they try to build roster depth in free agency, ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

The Vikings have signed offensive lineman Jesse Davis, and cornerback Nate Hairston.

Davis spent the past five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, playing 80 games and getting 72 starts. Davis started 16 games for the Dolphins last season, playing 14 at right tackle and two at left guard. He’s one of three players in Dolphins’ history to start games at four different positions along the offensive line.

He was a two-time captain, and played every offensive snap for Miami in 2018. Davis could compete for a starting job on the offensive line in 2022, which currently features Garrett Bradbury at center, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill at tackles and Oli Udoh and Ezra Cleveland at the guards.

Hairston is reuniting with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after spending the 2021 season with the Broncos. He played 16 games in Denver, playing 148 snaps on defense and 241 on special teams. Hairston played with the New York Jets in 2019, seeing action in 11 games with six starts, and had an interception against the Dolphins.

He was a fifth-round pick out of Temple in 2017 by the Indianapolis Colts. In two seasons there, played in 27 games and had 11 starts, making 51 tackles with one sack and one interception.

The Vikings on Monday also re-signed defensive back Tye Smith, who played in five games last season.