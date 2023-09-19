Vikings sign OL Dalton Risner to active roster, place Oli Udoh on IR

article

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday made it official that they’ve signed offensive lineman Dalton Risner to the active roster.

In a corresponding move, they place offensive lineman Oli Udoh on injured reserve. Udoh’s season is over after suffering a torn quad tendon in last Thursday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincon Financial Field. Udoh had to be carted off the field.

Risner was considered one of the top offensive linemen on the free agent market. He was the No. 41 overall draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019 and spent four seasons at guard for the Broncos. He started 62 games. He was also a three-year team captain at Kansas State, where he started 50 of his 51 games and moved to right tackle after playing 13 games at center.

"SKOL… SKOL… SKOL… What’s up Minnesota???" Risner posted to social media Monday night.

The Vikings’ offensive line is banged up, and it’s the perfect time for Risner to come in and make an impact. Garrett Bradbury missed last Thursday’s game with a back injury suffered Week 1. Christian Darrisaw was active at Philadelphia, but did not play a single snap.

Risner, who is 6-5 and 312 pounds, will compete for playing time alongside Ed Ingram and Ezra Cleveland. Through two games, the Vikings are dead last in the NFL in rushing with 69 yards on 26 carries, averaging just 2.6 yards per attempt. They lost four fumbles in last Thursday’s loss at Philadelphia, and are minus-6 in turnover margin through two games that they’ve lost by a combined nine points.

The Vikings host the L.A. Chargers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.