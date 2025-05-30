Vikings sign GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to multi-year extension

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings on Friday announced they've signed Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year extension. Adofo-Mensah replaced Rick Spielman ahead of the 2022 season, and the Vikings have gone 34-17 with two playoff appearances over that time. Earlier this offseason, the Vikings signed Kevin O'Connell to a long-term extension.



The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday they have signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year extension.

Adofo-Mensah was entering the fourth and final year of his current contract. He’s helped lead the Vikings to a 34-17 record in three seasons as the head of the front office, including one NFC North Division title and two playoff appearances.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, Adofo-Mensah signed the deal Thursday night.

Vikings react

What they're saying:

Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings’ ownership group gave statements on Friday.

"Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."

"I’m beyond excited to continue this journey with the Minnesota Vikings," said Adofo-Mensah. "This organization means so much to me, and I’ve always believed in what we’re building here. From the ownership to the incredible staff, there’s a true commitment to creating a winning culture with the goal of competing year in and year out. I’m thankful for the trust the Wilf family has placed in me, and I’m thrilled to continue leading our football operation alongside Coach O’Connell. Minnesota has welcomed my family with open arms, and we embrace the sacrifices that come with chasing the ultimate prize, knowing what it will mean to the best fan base and this great state. While we’ve made significant strides already, our focus will remain on building a team positioned as a perennial contender. This extension signifies we are on solid ground with the long-term vision we have set, and I’m incredibly excited to work with this group of talented people as we continue to push the boundaries of what this franchise can achieve."

Kwesi’s tenure

Why you should care:

The Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell to replace Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer after the 2021 season. Adofo-Mensah has helped lead the Vikings to a pair of 13-plus win seasons, and their 34 wins over three seasons is sixth most on the NFL.

Adofo-Mensah brought in Sam Darnold for the 2024 season to replace Kirk Cousins, and Darnold threw for career-highs in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns (35). He also brought in Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to the defense, and signed Aaron Jones to replace Dalvin Cook. Adofo-Mensah made the move to trade for T.J. Hockenson, signed Christian Darrisaw to an extension and moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings hope is their franchise quarterback going forward.

He also led the way to signing Justin Jefferson to a massive contract extension before last season, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.

Earlier this offseason, the Vikings signed head coach Kevin O'Connell to a long-term extension.

The offseason

What's next:

The Vikings are in the middle of organized team activities, and the team has 100% participation.