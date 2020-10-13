Vikings share connections to cancer through 'Crucial Catch'

article

The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of an NFL season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Tuesday, the team took the time to engage with cancer patients, survivors and families affected by disease.

The Vikings and the NFL are taking part in “Crucial Catch,” an initiative centered around breast cancer to address multiple types of cancer through early detection and reducing risk. The Vikings are working with the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, and other affiliated cancer survivors. The Hope Lodge offers those battling cancer, as well as their caregivers, a place to stay in the event their best treatment might be in another city.

They provide a home-like environment where people can have private rooms, or connect with others.

The Vikings hosted a virtual event Tuesday to connect with cancer patients and their families. Speakers included Greg Coleman, C.J. Ham, Alexander Mattison, Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena and Ifeadi Odenigbo. All either know somebody who was diagnosed with cancer, or who has died from disease.

Vikings COO Andrew Miller's father was diagnosed with prostate cancer 20 years ago. After battling that, he had a three-year fight with Lymphoma before he died in 2011. Miller is personally attached to "Crucial Catch."

Advertisement

"Cancer has affected all of us in different ways very deeply. I’m proud that our organization is so heavily involved in helping battle cancer," Miller said.

Coleman and the Vikings players virtually shared their connections to cancer Tuesday night.

Chad Beebe lost his grandmother to cancer, and his grandfather-in-law recently died of cancer.

C.J. Ham shared that less than two years ago his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She was given three to six months to live, and fought it for 14 months. Ham took her on vacation, including a trip to the Pro Bowl before she died in May.

"This is a terrible disease and we need to find a cure. We need to find something to help all these people in this world who are battling this," Ham said.

Dan Chisena said he had family members die of cancer both before he was born and when he was young. In his football days at Penn State, he took the time to visit kids battling cancer at Hershey's Children's Hospital. His track coach at Penn State also fought Leukemia three times.

Less than two years ago, Ifeadi Odenigbo's mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. She didn't tell her son until she was about seven or eight months into her treatment. Odenigbo lived with her during the off-season, and said she would receive chemotherapy every Friday without him knowing. She didn't want to put stress on the family with her diagnosis.

"All of you people going through it, just know that we’re praying for you. It’s not easy, at times you think you’re alone, but you’re not. That’s why we’re here," Odenigbo said.

Alexander Mattison talked about his dad going to the hospital around Christmas time when he was in middle school. They originally thought it was pneumonia. Tests later revealed he had Leukemia. He battled it and came out the other side, and he's thankful every day he still has his father around.

Irv Smith Jr. talked about his grandfather, who died from lung cancer about two years ago. He recalled his grandfather taking him to the park as a kid to play basketball. His grandfather loved to play the saxophone, so Smith bought him a pair of headphones, and he'd play to the music he was hearing. Irv Smith also got a tattoo on his leg to honor his grandfather, and got to show it to him before his death.

KFAN Radio also dedicated its Tuesday broadcasts to benefit the American Cancer Society, with appearances from Vikings President Mark Wilf, Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak and players Kyle Rudolph, C.J. Ham and Alexander Mattison.

Sunday's Vikings game against the Atlanta Falcons will be their "Crucial Catch" game. Throughout the day, players will have cleats, shirts, gloves, towels and other gear that will have special messages raising awareness for multiple types of cancer. The theme for Crucial Catch in 2020 is "It takes all of us."

2020 marks the 12th year of the Vikings and the NFL coming together in the "Crucial Catch" campain. The expansion of “Crucial Catch” includes a focus on breast, colon, lung, pediatric, brain, pancreatic, melanoma, liver, kidney, ovarian and prostate cancer.

"We all have been affected and it’s truly remarkable when we can stand and see those who fight, those who have the courage and those who tell us not to give up. Just the awareness of Crucial Catch, and if we can catch one, if all of the advertisement, if all the towels and shoes and messages and partnerships through the NFL. If we can catch just one, it’s well been worth it," Coleman said.