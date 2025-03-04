Vikings not using franchise tag on Sam Darnold, will he be back?

The Brief The NFL deadline for franchise tags on players expired at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the Vikings didn't use theirs on Sam Darnold or any other player. There was talk that the Vikings might tag Darnold and try to find a trade partner to avoid paying a $40 million contract. There's also chatter that they would like him back on a new contract. If the Vikings let Darnold test free agency, it paves the way for J.J. McCarthy to be the 2025 starter.



The 3 p.m. deadline came and passed without the Minnesota Vikings using the franchise tag on quarterback Sam Darnold.

Multiple national reports emerged Tuesday night that Darnold would not get the tag. But it doesn't rule out that Darnold could be with the Vikings in 2025. Especially after having a historic season in 2024 that likely resurrected his career. If they did use the tag on him, it would come with about a $40 million contract to keep him for the 2025 season, unless they worked out an extension or found a trade partner.

What it means

What we know:

The NFL league year starts March 12 with legal tampering, and Darnold will enter free agency as one of the top quarterbacks on the market. He came to the Vikings last year on a one-year, $10 million deal. He had a career-high 4,319 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. He also started his first career playoff game.

If Darnold signs elsewhere, it paves the way for J.J. McCarthy to be the Vikings’ 2025 starter. The Vikings moved up in last year’s NFL Draft to take him No. 10 overall.

Last week at the NFL Combine, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said, "We have options."

No tag and trade?

Why you should care:

The prevailing thought among NFL experts and insiders was that the Vikings might use the tag on Darnold, then try to find a trade partner. A $40 million price tag is too hefty for one season, with the Vikings having needs at several other positions. But the risk to find a partner and get value in return for Darnold might be too big a chance to take.

Extension for Darnold?

Dig deeper:

The other thought is the Vikings might try to bring Darnold back on an extension that wouldn’t be a huge hit to the salary cap. His work with Kevin O’Connell got the Vikings to the playoffs, but he also crumbled in the two biggest games of the season. If they were to bring Darnold back, what would it mean for McCarthy’s future?

What’s next

Deadline day:

NFL free agency starts next week. The Vikings have up to 24 players who could enter free agency that they could and should have interest in bringing back.