Vikings rule LB Anthony Barr out Sunday at Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their top defensive players when they open the regular season on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after practice Friday that linebacker Anthony Barr will not play in Week 1. Barr has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t been a full participant in practice since training camp on Aug. 5. Barr returned to practice on Wednesday, as a limited participant.

Barr did not practice on Thursday, and was not seen on the field at TCO Performance Center on Friday in the portion of practice open to media. Without Barr, Nick Vigil will get the start at linebacker alongside Eric Kendricks and will likely be calling out defensive assignments, something Barr did.

The Vikings have been without Barr since Week 2 of last season, after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while tackling Jonathan Taylor in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings have also ruled out offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, who has been a limited participant in practice this week as he works his way back from a pair of offseason groin/core surgeries. The Vikings drafted Darrisaw with their first round pick earlier this year. Rashod Hill, who has seen most of the first-team reps at left tackle in training camp and preseason, will start Sunday.