Vikings QB Sam Darnold has knee bruise, KOC ‘hoping for normal week’

Minnesota Vikings fans can take a collective breath as Sam Darnold avoided a significant injury in Sunday’s 34-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Kevin O’Connell said Monday Darnold has a knee bruise on his left knee. There is no structural damage and he is not expected to miss any time.

"Really good news, positive news. Extensive evaluations this morning really just revealing a bruise in there. A little sore, but hoping Sam can have a normal week of preparation," O’Connell said.

It’s a sigh of relief after rookie J.J. McCarthy went down with a torn meniscus in the preseason. The back-up is Nic Mullens, and Bretty Rypien is the emergency quarterback.

What happened

Darnold had to leave the game in the third quarter after taking a lot hit from former Viking Danielle Hunter. Darnold tried to get up twice, then went to the ground before trainers assessed him on the field with various tests on his knee. He spent a very short time in the injury tent, missed just one play and returned to the field with a standing ovation from fans.

Why it matters

Darnold was 17-of-28 for 181 yards and tied a career-high with four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Texans as the Vikings are off to a 3-0 start. Darnold leads the NFL with eight touchdowns through three games. Sunday, he hit four different receivers – Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Jalen Nailor and Johnny Mundt, for touchdowns.

He’s been the feel-good story across the NFL through three weeks after signing a one-year deal with the Vikings in free agency.

What’s next

Darnold and the Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in their first NFC North Division game of the season.