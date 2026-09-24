Vikings QB Kyler Murray returns from concussion: ‘It’s good to be back’

The Brief Kyler Murray spoke after Thursday's Vikings practice, and says he's ready to go at Tampa Bay on Sunday after suffering a concussion Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Murray entered the concussion protocol after just 11 offensive snaps, and five passes. Without Murray, Carson Wentz led the Vikings to wins over the Packers and Chicago Bears to open the regular season 2-0.



Kyler Murray spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since leaving his Minnesota Vikings debut Week 1 after 11 snaps, having to go into the concussion protocol after taking a big hit.

‘You couldn’t draw it up any worse’

What we know:

Murray’s Vikings’ debut was highly-anticipated after his offseason release from the Arizona Cardinals. He signed for the veteran minimum in Minnesota, giving the Vikings a mobile quarterback known for making big plays.

Murray’s debut lasted all of 11 offensive snaps and five passes. His first throw as a Viking was a heave under pressure that was intercepted. Then later on a scramble, he was in the middle of an awkward slide when he took a big hit from Javon Bullad and Lucas Van Ness, and had to leave the game.

"You couldn’t draw it up any worse, probably. Unfortunate chain of events, I didn’t get to turn it around. I felt great that day, you had the turnover and get knocked out of the game," Murray said. "I trust in God, trust that everything happens for a reason. I’m blessed, I’m healthy, I’m excited about not only this week, but the future."

It’s not his first concussion. He says he got one his freshman year against Auburn, and was able to play the next week.

"Times are different," Murray said.

Murray said he felt good after the hit pretty quickly, but had to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Without him, Carson Wentz led the Vikings to wins over the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, and a 2-0 start.

Murray cleared the concussion protocol Monday, and has been a full participant in practices.

Aaron Jones returns to practice

Why you should care:

Running back Aaron Jones did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury suffered against the Bears at Soldier Field. He returned Thursday as a limited participant.

His status the rest of the week will be worth monitoring. If he can’t play, the Vikings’ running backs would likely be Demond Claiborne, and DeeJay Dallas.

Watch Sunday’s game on FOX 9

What's next:

The Vikings take their 2-0 record to Florida, facing the 0-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m., and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

The Vikings got off to 3–0 starts in 2024 and 2016.