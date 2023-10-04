Vikings QB Kirk Cousins takes family to Twins playoff win

The Minnesota Vikings had an off day on Tuesday, and it just so happened to fall on the same day as Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Playoffs between the Twins and Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field.

With the help of a 3:38 p.m. first pitch, and some afternoon naps for his two sons, the Cousins’ family spent the day at Target Field watching the Twins’ first playoff win since 2004, snapping an 18-game skid.

"It’s fun for us as players to be able to follow them. Hopefully they can go as long as possible, it was a lot of fun. We got tickets online last minute, and it was awesome," Cousins said Wednesday at his weekly news conference. "It’s one of those moments where I’m like I’m really doing this, I’m at a pro baseball game trying to teach my 6-year-old son about the game. This is happening right now. I know I’ll look back and be so glad we did."

Cousins and his wife, Julie, decided last minute to get tickets online and found themselves down the third base lane. They were in their seats when the Target Field crowd went nuts after Royce Lewis’s two-run homer gave the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He said as the game went on, fans in his section started noticing he was there.

"The energy was awesome. When Royce hit his first home run, the place just erupted. I turned to my wife and was like ‘Is this what it’s like at U.S. Bank when we hit a touchdown to Justin (Jefferson)?’ She’s like ‘yeah, pretty much.’ This is great energy, I love this," Cousins said.

Cousins pointed out the Lewis was among a few players to attend a Vikings’ training camp practice at TCO Performance Center this summer.

"Dean Lowry made the point that ever since Royce came to practice, he’s been mashing. We as Vikings want to take credit for Royce’s success. He’s hot right now," Cousins said.