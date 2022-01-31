Vikings QB Kirk Cousins replacing Aaron Rodgers in Pro Bowl

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday morning that quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to the Pro Bowl.

Cousins will replace Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won’t participate due to injury. It will be the third Pro Bowl for Cousins, and second since signing with the Vikings in 2018. Cousins finished the 2021-22 season completing 66 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 16 starts.

Cousins had a passer rating of 103.1 this season, which tied fourth in the NFL with Russell Wilson. It’s the fourth straight time Cousins has finished in the top 10 in the NFL in passer rating.

Cousins joins teammates Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and Brian O’Neill at the Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday in Las Vegas.