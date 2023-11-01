Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has successful surgery on torn Achilles

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced that quarterback Kirk Cousins had successful surgery Wednesday morning to repair a torn right Achilles.

The procedure was done by Dr. Chris Coetzee at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Team officials say they will provide updates on Cousins’ recovery process as they become available.

Cousins suffered the injury with about 10 minutes to play in Minnesota’s 24-10 win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field, trying to scramble on a 3rd-and-19 play. He suffered a non-contact injury before being sacked. He is out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Cousins’ exit comes as he was second in the NFL in passing yards (2,331) and was tied for the league lead in touchdowns (18). Now the question is if he’s played his last snap in Minnesota. Cousins is due to become an unrestricted free agent next March.

Tuesday, the Vikings added to the quarterback room by acquiring Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. Dobbs is in his seventh NFL season and started eight games for the Cardinals this season, throwing for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Vikings, at minimum, needed another body at practice with Nick Mullens on injured reserve at least one more week.

Even with trading for Dobbs, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday he plans to start rookie Jaren Hall on Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons.