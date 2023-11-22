Vikings QB Josh Dobbs wanted flag on Kareem Jackson hit

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs said Wednesday at TCO Performance Center he would’ve liked to see a flag on the hit that got Broncos’ defensive back Kareem Jackson suspended for the second time this season.

It was the Vikings’ first offensive series, and Dobbs fumbled after taking an option pitch on a trick play from T.J. Hockenson. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jackson, lost the ball and the Broncos recovered. Had a flag been thrown on the play, the fumble would’ve been negated and the Vikings would’ve kept the ball. Dobbs had to go to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Broncos got a field goal out of it on a night where they turned three Minnesota turnovers into nine points. The Vikings lost the game 21-20 to snap a five-game win streak. Jackson was suspended four games, after serving a two-game suspension earlier this season.

"I would’ve liked to have seen a flag thrown on the play if it was that type of hit. But at the end of the day, I can’t live in a world where I’m trying to get bailed out for fumbling the ball by the refs," Dobbs said. "As I look back on it, it’s protect the football, don’t give the defense a short field."

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the play was one of several the Vikings sent the NFL to review for additional information. He said after the loss he thought the hit should’ve been a penalty. He’s moved on as the Vikings host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football.

"The league is going to handle that. Kareem, I’ve got a ton of respect for him as a player. He plays physical, he plays all out. The situation, the league decided to do what they did. We’re moving forward," O’Connell said.

Dobbs’ parents were in Denver Sunday night, as they attend all his games whether he plays or not. He joked Wednesday that his dad, when shown on the TV broadcast, didn’t have a reaction either way to good or bad plays.

"Some of the reactions from my dad, they looked kind of mundane. A big play happens, and they’re just like sitting there. No celebration, straight-faced so we’re working on the excitement level. I sent them the film," Dobbs joked. "My mom gets really cold so she spent a lot of time inside watching the game in Denver. So my Dad looked like he just came to the game by himself."

JUSTIN JEFFERSON UPDATE

The Vikings’ fan base and the NFL world waits for the return of star receiver Justin Jefferson, who earlier this week went on social media to tell fantasy football owners to stop messaging him to get back on the field. Jefferson has been out with a hamstring since Week 5, has missed six straight games and had his practice window opened on Nov. 8. He has to be activated from IR by Nov. 29, or his season is over.

The Vikings have a decision to make whether he’ll be activated ahead of hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football, or waiting another week. O’Connell said he was a major part of the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday. They’ll want him to be a full participant in practice before he plays.

"I think we’re just going to assess it, and we’ve been doing that throughout the last couple weeks. But he is getting closer, he is feeling really good. When that translates to him having a full performance, we’ll rely on the medical team. Until we feel like he’s at that place, which could come tomorrow, it could come just in time for Monday night or maybe post-bye. I think we’re just going to continue to be smart," O’Connell said. We have urgency to win this football game, it’s a very important football game. We’re just not going to allow that distract us from the fact that we started out making sure Justin was at a good place and 100 percent healthy when he would return. We want to give him every opportunity to do that, but we’re not to allow any outside circumstances to drive that decision in any way, shape or form."

‘IT’S NOT THE BYE WEEK YET’

The Vikings know they have a huge game Monday night against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. They have a chance to improve to 7-5, go 3-0 in the NFC North and go into a week off after a win. But if they lose to the Bears, it might feel like all the work they did to climb out of a 1-4 start is lost if they go back to 6-6.

Several players are beat up and playing through injuries. Those will be much easier to tolerate after a win. The Vikings will hold a "Turkey Bowl" practice Thursday morning before players get the rest of the day off for Thanksgiving.

"I’ve won games before a bye and lost games before a bye. The bye is much more enjoyable when you earn it with a win," defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said. "With our veteran leadership, it’s important to preach that it’s not bye week yet."