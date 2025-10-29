Vikings QB Carson Wentz on shoulder: ‘I never once felt unsafe’

The Brief Minnesota Vikings QB Carson Wentz spoke Wednesday for the first time since going on IR with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that needs surgery. Wentz played 2.5 games with a torn labrum, and called backlash against the team for him playing through it is "crazy." He says he was never forced to play, the decision was his and the Vikings have been nothing but supportive.



The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve on Monday due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday it was determined after the Vikings’ win over the Cleveland Browns in London that Wentz had a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and a fracture to the socket. After consultation with multiple doctors, it was determined Wentz could play, he wouldn’t injure it worse, and it was more tolerating the pain.

Wentz spoke for the first time on Wednesday about playing through it. He lasted 2.5 games, and knew the loss the Rams was probably his last time on the field this year.

‘I never once felt unsafe’

What we know:

Wentz made five starts for the Vikings, going 2-3. He was sacked 19 times, including five at the L.A. Rams last Thursday. He winced in pain after every hit, and played until the last two minutes despite the Vikings getting blown out.

"At the end of the day, no one really knows the level of pain that I’m maybe feeling. I know TV copies can show stuff that people on the sidelines don’t see, but I never once felt unsafe," Wentz said. "It’s just pain, I knew surgery was coming, I knew it needed to be fixed. I don’t want to come out of this game, as uncomfortable as this is."

‘I’m not an idiot’

What they're saying:

Wentz was getting a chance to play again after being a back-up quarterback, an opportunity he didn’t want to lose. He played as long as he could tolerate the pain, after doctors told him he couldn’t make the injury worse.

He says he wasn’t forced to play through injury, the decision was his.

"I wouldn’t have been out there if that was the case. That’s why I said let’s roll and see how long we can go. This isn’t my first rodeo, I’m not an idiot, I knew what I was signing up for going out there," Wentz said. "Nobody was forcing me, pressuring me, any of those things. Everybody has handled this tremendously. We knew what we were doing all along."

Wentz calls backlash ‘kind of crazy’

Why you should care:

Those who were watching last Thursday’s game on TV were wondering why Wentz wasn’t pulled sooner. Behind a makeshift offensive line, Wentz got hit several times, and even knocked down a batted pass with his throwing arm, unable to lift his left shoulder.

O’Connell and the Vikings faced backlash after the game, largely on social media, about the decision to keep Wentz on the field instead of playing Max Brosmer. Wentz defended his decision to play.

"Maybe the public backlash and things I’m being told are out there, I think is personally kind of crazy. Nobody is in this building, nobody is in these conversations, nobody knows what’s truly going on and transpiring behind these walls," Wentz said. "I can honestly say this place has been super supportive and super helpful this whole time, and I’m grateful for that."

What's next:

Wentz's wife is due with their fourth child any day. Once that happens, he will have surgery and start his rehab process.