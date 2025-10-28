Kevin O’Connell defends Carson Wentz playing through shoulder injury

The Brief The Vikings placed Carson Wentz on injured reserve on Monday. His non-throwing shoulder needs surgery, and his 2025 season is over. Wentz suffered the injury late in the first half against the Cleveland Browns in London, playing through it for 2.5 games. Kevin O'Connell on Tuesday defended the decision to play Wentz through the injury.



The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve Monday, putting a close to his 2025 season.

Wentz has to have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Multiple reports on Monday indicated Wentz played 2.5 games with a torn labrum and fractured socket in his left shoulder, and did so through a pain tolerance. J.J. McCarthy was still dealing with an ankle injury, and Max Brosmer may not be ready to face a starting NFL defense yet.

On Tuesday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with Paul Allen, the team’s radio play-by-play voice, on KFAN Radio and defended his decision to play Wentz through the injury.

Kevin O’Connell talks Carson Wentz

What they're saying:

Wentz suffered the injury near the end of the first half of the Vikings’ win over the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur in London. Wentz hit Jordan Addison for the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left as the Vikings flew home 3-2 heading into their bye week.

Wentz met with multiple doctors and learned the severity of the injury to his non-throwing shoulder after the game.

"There was never a point in time where, medically, we were going against the grain of what was in Carson’s best interest and ultimately what Carson wanted to kind of see through," O’Connell told Allen.

Wentz was sacked 19 times in five starts with the Vikings. With each hit he took against the Chargers last Thursday, he was writhing in pain both on the field and at the sideline. O’Connell asked him multiple times during the game if he wanted to come out, and Wentz insisted on playing. He was pulled for Brosmer with two minutes left, and the game in hand.

Wentz’s decision to have shoulder surgery was made Friday. O’Connell will likely face several questions about playing Wentz through the injury at his weekly news conference on Wednesday.

Is J.J. McCarthy ready?

What we know:

McCarthy returned to the practice field during the Vikings’ bye week. He was put through an on-field workout last Tuesday. O’Connell and the training staff determined he wasn’t yet ready, and McCarthy said himself the ankle wasn’t 100%. O’Connell has said since the injury once he’s healed and can fully practice, McCarthy is the starter.

McCarthy and Brosmer practiced Monday as the Vikings returned from a mini bye week, Wentz did not. The reality is the Vikings need to see what they have in McCarthy, after trading up to the No. 10 pick to draft him.

He’s struggled in seven of the eight quarters he’s played, largely due to the offensive line in front off him. In his NFL debut, McCarthy led the Vikings to 21 fourth quarter points in a win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football.

Vikings face Lions Sunday

What's next:

The Vikings face the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. The proposition that McCarthy is back against that defense, with the possibility of Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and Ryan Kelly all being out, is less than ideal. But the Vikings may not have any other choice.