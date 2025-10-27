Vikings QB Carson Wentz to have season-ending shoulder surgery

The Brief The Vikings returned to practice on Monday at TCO Performance Center after a mini bye week. J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer were on the field, while Carson Wentz was not. Wentz was sacked five times and hit multiple times at L.A. last Thursday. He was dealing with obvious pain in his non-throwing shoulder throughout the game. The Vikings head to Detroit on Sunday, needing a win to avoid falling to 3-5 with a brutal stretch ahead.



The Minnesota Vikings are back from a mini bye week after a 37-10 loss at the L.A. Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

The Vikings practiced Monday, and we’re hoping to get clarity on the quarterback situation ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Carson Wentz to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Why you should care:

The Vikings announced Monday they're placing Carson Wentz on injured reserve. According to multiple reports, Wentz is going to have season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Multiple reports indicate Wentz suffered a torn labrum and fractured socket in his left shoulder in their Oct. 5 win over the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur in London. Wentz played through the injuries in losses to the Eagles and Chargers.

Wentz was not at Vikings' practice Monday in the portion open to media, and this would explain why. Wentz went 2-3 as the Vikings' starting quarterback, throwing 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He was sacked 19 times in five games, including five times at the Chargers last Thursday. Wentz was clearly dealing with pain in his non-throwing shoulder throughout last Thursday's game, and said after the game he wore the most padding on the shoulder he's ever had in a game.

Kevin O'Connell said he repeatedly checked on Wentz throughout the game, and Wentz said he was OK and wanted to play.

J.J. McCarthy, Max Brosmer practice

What we know:

In the portion open to media on Monday at TCO Performance Center, J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer were on the practice field for the Vikings.

The fact that McCarthy practiced for the Vikings Monday, and Wentz was not on the field, is a telling sign that McCarthy is back Sunday against the Lions. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, and started resuming practice during the team’s bye week.

O’Connell has said multiple times if McCarthy is healthy, he’s playing. O’Connell said last week if the Chargers game was on Sunday and not Thursday, there was a chance McCarthy would’ve played. We'll likely find out who the starter is on Wednesday, when O'Connell holds his weekly news conference.

With Wentz now out for the season, the Vikings will likely took to add another quarterback to be the emergency No. 3 behind Brosmer.

Brutal schedule ahead

What's next:

Life doesn’t get much easier for the Vikings, who are looking to avoid falling to 3-5 at Detroit. After the Lions, they host the Ravens, Bears, travel to the Packers and Seahawks, then host the Commanders for their next five games.