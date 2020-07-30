Vikings place LB Anthony Barr on Reserve/COVID-19 list

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that linebacker Anthony Barr has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It means Barr has either tested positive for COVID-19, or is in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who has. Barr becomes the eighth player to be put on the COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, the Vikings placed Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cameron Smith and Oli Udoh on the COVID-19 list. Earlier this week, top draft choice Justin Jefferson was among four players to be put on the list.

Also earlier this week, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, the Vikings’ biggest free agent acquisition, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and an issue with asthma.

Vikings head trainer and Infection Control Officer Eric Sugarman announced Monday he and his family tested positive last weekend for COVID-19.