Vikings place G Dakota Dozier on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Vikings placed practice squad guard Dakota Dozier on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Dozier is the second Vikings offensive lineman placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list in as many days.

The team added starting center Garrett Bradbury to the COVID-19 list on Thursday making him highly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Dozier is in his third season with the Vikings. The guard started every game for the team last year, but has not started a game this season.