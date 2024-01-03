Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter, LS Andrew DePaola selected to Pro Bowl

article

The Minnesota Vikings will be represented by at least two players at this year’s NFL Pro Bowl.

The team announced Wednesday that outside linebacker Danielle Hunter and long snapper Andrew DePaola are headed to the festivities at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Hunter his making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance, and DePaola is going for the second straight season.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell informed the team of the two selections at Wednesday's walkthrough at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Hunter, who has started every game this season, is tied for the NFL lead with 21 tackles for loss through 17 weeks. He also has 15.5 sacks, a single-season career-high, which is fifth in the league. He’s also tied for fifth in the NFL with four forced fumbles. Hunter is the fourth player since 2015 to record 15 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and have 60 combined tackles. That group also includes T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt and Khalil Mack.

DePaolo is headed to Orlando after being the first long snapper in Vikings’ franchise history to be named to the Pro Bowl last year. He’s played all 16 games this season and in 122 games, has 19 tackles and recovered a fumble. He’s the first long snapper to make the Pro Bowl in consecutive years since Jack McQuaide of the Rams in 2016 and 2017.

Six other Vikings are also alternates – a group that includes C.J. Ham, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Metellus, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Smith.