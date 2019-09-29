Vikings' offense stuffed at Chicago in 16-6 loss

article

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 2-2 on the season, and more importantly, 0-2 in the NFC North Division after a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Bears’ defense, one of the best in the NFL, suffocated the Vikings’ run game all day despite being without Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith. The Bears limited the Vikings to 14 first downs and 210 total yards, just 40 rushing.

The Bears sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins six times, and Cousins also fumbled twice, losing one. The Vikings couldn’t take advantage of knocking Bears’ starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out of the game early. He injured his non-throwing shoulder after a sack by Danielle Hunter on the game’s opening drive, and was quickly ruled out for the game.

Chase Daniel took over and led the Bears on a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a touchdown pass to Tarik Cohen. Daniel finished the day 22-of-30 passing for 195 yards and the score.

The Vikings managed just 59 total yards in the first half, and didn’t take advantage of seven Chicago penalties for 50 yards in the opening half. Minnesota had the ball just twice in the first half as the Bears got first downs and chewed up the clock.

It's the second straight slow start for the Vikings on the road against a divisional opponent. They got down three touchdowns at Lambeau Field before having the ball with a chance to win the game and ultimately losing, 21-16.

The Vikings must re-group as they head to New York next Sunday to face the 2-2 Giants.