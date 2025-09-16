Vikings Now Podcast: How long will J.J. McCarthy be out?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 1-1 after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and J.J. McCarthy will miss time with an ankle injury. Carson Wentz will get the start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim and Ahmad Hicks discuss the quarterback room, and the rest of the injury situation.



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-1 after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. More importantly, they’re down a starting quarterback.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Monday J.J. McCarthy has an ankle injury, and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported McCarthy is expected to miss two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

That means Carson Wentz gets the start Sunday.

What if Carson Wentz lights it up?

What we know:

Wentz hasn’t started since last year’s regular season finale with the Kansas City Chiefs, when they rested their starters. He was a free agent this offseason until the Vikings called, after trading Sam Howell.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, and has also played for Colts, Commanders, and Rams. What if he leads the Vikings to wins while McCarthy is out?

The short answer is nothing. McCarthy is the starter if he’s healthy.

Vikings injuries

Why you should care:

The Vikings are beat up, aside from McCarthy’s injury. Christian Darrisaw (knee) and Harrison Smith (illness) have yet to play this season. Ryan Kelly and Justin Skule are both in the concussion protocol, as are Andrew Van Ginkel and Jeff Okudah. Blake Cashman is on injured reserve with a hamstring, and Aaron Jones will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

Vikings signing Cam Akers?

Dig deeper:

With Jones injured, multiple reports are linking Cam Akers to the Vikings. Akers played five games with the Houston Texans last year before spending the final 12 with the Vikings. He played six games with the Vikings in 2023 before tearing an Achilles.

The Vikings need to get healthy, and sooner rather than later.