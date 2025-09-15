Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy unlikely to play Sunday due to ankle injury

The Brief Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury. Carson Wentz will get the start. Kevin O'Connell said Monday it is an injury-based decision, and not due to his performance. Aaron Jones will also miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-1 after a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and they’ll likely be without their starting quarterback this week.

J.J. McCarthy injury

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced Monday J.J. McCarthy is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury. McCarthy was scrambling on a 2nd-and-20 late in the third quarter when he suffered the injury at the sideline.

McCarthy was able to finish the game, going 11-for-21 for 158 yards, two interceptions and he lost a fumble on a sack. McCarthy was sacked six times Sunday night, and was also unable to convert a 4th-and-inches on the opening drive after bobbling the snap in the first quarter.

O’Connell said Carson Wentz will get the start Sunday. Max Brosmer will likely be active as the No. 2 quarterback.

"J.J. McCarthy did come in very sore today with the ankle sprain. I would anticipate we are not planning on having him for Sunday," O’Connell said. "Obviously tough news there. We’ll get Carson Wentz ready to go."

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting McCarthy is expected to miss two to four weeks, which puts his status for the Vikings' games in Dublin and London in doubt. O'Connell said he doesn't anticipate McCarthy going on injured reserve, which would mean he's out at least four games.

O’Connell made it very clear it’s an injury for McCarthy, and not performance-based. He was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week last week after leading a fourth quarter comeback against the Chicago Bears.

"No, not at all. In fact it was pretty crushing this morning to hear that from me. This is a purely medical-based thing we’re dealing with right now," O’Connell said.

Other Vikings injuries

Why you should care:

O’Connell said Ryan Kelly and Justin Skule are both in the concussion protocol, but are showing positive signs. Aaron Jones will miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury that’s still being evaluated. Jonathan Greenard suffered an oblique injury, but avoid anything significant.

Joe Burrow out Sunday

The other side:

The Cincinnati Bengals will be starting former Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury that will require surgery, and will miss significant time.