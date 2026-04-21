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Vikings in the NFL Draft: How to watch FOX 9 coverage

By
Published  April 21, 2026 4:41pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The NFL Draft starts Thursday night, and the FOX 9 Sports team will have every angle covered from the Minnesota Vikings' draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    • FOX 9 will air an NFL Draft special from 6:30-7 p.m., with complete draft coverage to follow on the FOX Local app.
    • The Vikings have the No. 18 pick in the first round Thursday night, and four top-100 selections.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL Draft starts Thursday night, and the FOX 9 sports team will have every angle covered from the Minnesota Vikings' draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL Draft – FOX 9 coverage

How to watch:

FOX 9 will air an NFL Draft special from 6:30-7 p.m. Thursday, leading up to the start of the first round. FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell and Ahmad Hicks will be joined by Vikings’ analyst Ron Johnson, and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Audio Network from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings are holding a draft party for fans.

Once the draft starts at 7 p.m., you can watch FOX 9’s NFL Draft coverage of the entire first round on the FOX Local app or FOX9.com.

Vikings in the NFL Draft

What we know:

The Minnesota Vikings have the No. 18 overall pick in the first round Thursday night. They have nine total selections, and four picks in the top-100.

This year, Kevin O’Connell and Rob Brzezinski are in charge of the draft, after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s dismissal following the 2025 season. Previous first round picks since O’Connell was hired as head coach include Lewis Cine (2022), Jordan Addison (2023), J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner (2024), and Donovan Jackson (2025).

What we don't know:

Which direction the Vikings will go with the No. 18 pick. They have needs in the secondary and on the offensive and defensive line. Depending on how the draft board falls, they could also trade the pick and acquire more assets. 

Minnesota VikingsSports