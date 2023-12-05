Vikings name Harrison Phillips 2023 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

article

Harrison Phillips more than goes out of his way to give back to the community, and on Tuesday the Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle was announced as the team’s nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

In what’s considered one of the most prestigious honors in the NFL, the award honors a player every year for on-field excellence as well as impacting lives away from football in the community. The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year will be announced Thursday, Feb. 8 during the NFL Honors show, held before the Super Bowl.

Philips learned at his own charity event Monday night he is the Vikings’ nominee. A group from Harrison’s Playmakers held a party to surprise Phillips, while he also planned to attend events virtually in Buffalo and Omaha.

"We are extremely proud of Harrison and his wife, Shae, for the immediate impact they have made in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area," said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said in a statement. "With his work through Harrison’s Playmakers and with many local organizations, Harrison is an incredible role model to his teammates and pushes those around him to serve and inspire others. We appreciate his endless dedication to our community and are thrilled to nominate him for this prestigious honor."

Harrison’s Playmakers supports children and young adults with developmental differences and needs. It now has groups in Buffalo, when he played with the Bills, Minnesota and his hometown of Omaha.

"It is very humbling to be selected as the Vikings 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," Phillips said in a statement. "The support my teammates have shown since beginning my foundation’s work in Minnesota is remarkable. Blessed is an understatement. On a team filled with so many guys doing so many good things in their communities, for them to give me their vote means so much. To represent the Vikings organization, Harrison’s Playmakers, including individuals with developmental differences and special needs, and of course, the great state of Minnesota with this nomination is truly an honor."

Phillips understood the need to help others immediately, growing up in a home that had a daycare for children with disabilities. He was also the Bills’ nominee for the Walter Payton award in 2020 and 2021, before coming to the Vikings in free agency.

Phillips hosts Harrison’s Sports Camps, which feature soccer and basketball, petting zoos, face painting and are open to everyone. He also hosts annual back-to-school and holiday shopping events. He’s a regular visitor to the M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, and works with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Vikings Foundation to teach kids about nutrition and reading activities. Phillips also hosts Camp Kessum annually, which supports kids whose parents are battling cancer.

Phillips spent time with adults and kids with special needs at every training camp practice, invited a young girl battling Spina Bifida to camp after she sent a letter with Vikings-themed braces. Phillips will wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal for the rest of the season, and receive up to $55,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. The award winner will get $250,000.